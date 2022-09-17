Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

EPA downgrades air quality for northern Colorado, two Texas regions

(EPA via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification announced Friday prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck.
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck

Latest News

Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth families
Midland Hospital
Man charged with manslaughter after 19 year old dies at the hospital
Housing Market
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show