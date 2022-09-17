Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Saturday started off mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning. Get ready for a rapid warm up as temperatures easily climb into the lower 90s for most of the area during the afternoon. Isolated PM rain will once again be possible today, although coverage will remain very spotty so consider yourself lucky if you happen to get a brief shower. High pressure strengthens its grip over East Texas on Sunday and for most of next week, which means temperatures will continue to climb and our spotty rain chances won’t return for a while. Mostly dry, hot, and sunny conditions are set up for next week as each day starts off mild and muggy in the lower to middle 70s before quickly warming into the middle 90s for highs. A weak cold front just might be able to make it into our northern counties sometime next Friday, although it does not look like it will bring any sort of significant drop in temperatures. Hopefully we will not have to wait too long for a nice cool down.

