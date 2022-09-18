Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers

(KLTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Authorities say a San Antonio police officer has fatally shot a man during an arrest.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says police were called to the city’s west side on Sunday after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest.

McManus says when police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers. McManus alleges the man yelled he had a gun before reaching for his waistband.

One officer, who was injured in the struggle, fired three shots, hitting the man, who died at the scene. The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities. No weapon was found on him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
Officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck.
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck
Vote for Matt Rollins to win the USA Mullet Championships!
Nacogdoches County native competing in national mullet championship

Latest News

The bus arrived before daylight outside the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.;
Second bus with migrants arrives outside Kamala Harris’ residence
Sirens generic
Harris County homecoming after-party shooting injures 3 teens
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth families