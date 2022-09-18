Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harris County homecoming after-party shooting injures 3 teens

No description of the suspect has been released.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Department is currently looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting at a large party where three were left injured.

Deputies responded at almost 1 a.m. Sept. 18 at a residence at the 21100 block of Bridge Springs Lane.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a large party for a high school’s homecoming after-party with 200 teens was taking place at an Airbnb rental when a person opened fire striking three teens.

“Two are believed to be 16 and17 years old, and the third person is unknown, as that person left by private vehicle before deputies arrived,” said Sheriff Gonzalez.

According to authorities, the home was previously listed on Airbnb, on this occasion, it appears the home was rented outside of that platform.

Social media was used to market the party leading to teens from multiple area-schools attending.

No description of the suspect has been released.

The victims are in stable condition, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 713-221-6000.

