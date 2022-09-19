Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 1935 Ford Slantback

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 1935 black Ford Slantback.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 1935 black Ford Slantback.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the area around East Amarillo Blvd and North Garfield St on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The last six of the VIN are 761596.

If you have any information on where this car may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

