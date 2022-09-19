Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter out of Kingman located the wreckage.

Sheriff’s officials say personal items found at the scene helped to identify the victims, who were both 42 years old.

Authorities say the couple were operators of a Wichita Falls construction company and the plane was registered to Chad Wilson.

