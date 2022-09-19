Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study

In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions.
City of Texas
City of Texas(My Dating Advisor)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor.

In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions.

St. Louis, Missouri; Nashville, Tennessee; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City; Knoxville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia and Washington D.C. round up the top 10 in the “Most Unfaithful Cities.”

Rankings from most unfaithful (1) to faithful (200)
Rankings from most unfaithful (1) to faithful (200)(MyDatingAdviser.com)

Using U.S. Census Data, the organization curated the list while also using population’s relationship satisfaction by looking at marriage, divorce, and separation rates.

The company also looked at the number of venues to meet for an affair and the volume of searches on Google for affair hookup websites was also considered for the rankings.

“While most would assume that bigger cities probably produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of; cheaters are everywhere, and infidelity can happen anywhere – in large cities and small ones,” said My Dating Advisor.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tri-State Fair
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
City council approving to change the zoning of the property tomorrow
Lufkin may add additional Tractor Supply store
Floydada pumpkin growers report quality harvest despite hot, challenging season.
Floyd Co. growers reporting quality pumpkin harvest despite hot season