Feeling like the heat of summer as fall arrives later this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Summer is not giving up without one last stand as we are just three days away from officially welcoming in the start to astronomical fall, also know as the autumnal equinox.

The infamous heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, will be sitting right on top of us for much of this week. This will lead to sinking air and no rain for the Piney Woods. This sinking air prevents those cumulus clouds from building into afternoon showers and thunderstorms, putting a cap or lid on the atmosphere.

Furthermore, when the air sinks, it compresses the atmosphere, allowing temperatures to soar into the middle-to-upper 90′s this week, which is around ten degrees above average for this time of year.

This will lead to a stagnant and persistent weather pattern, meaning there will not be too much change in our daily weather this week.

We will be in store for starlit nights with wake-up temperatures in the lower 70′s giving way to mostly sunny skies and hot afternoons with highs soaring into the middle-to-upper 90′s with very light winds throughout the week.

There are signs that the heat ridge will break down by this weekend, allowing a weak cold frontal boundary to move south through the Piney Woods late Sunday or early Monday of this time next week.

Outside of a brief shower, this frontal passage will be mainly dry. Behind the cold front, look for a wind shift to occur, as a northerly breeze brings in some drier air and a slight drop in the temperatures.

