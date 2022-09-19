Former pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A former pastor is arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman with disabilities.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old Jorge Ariel Benavides.

The report was made on March 2, 2022, when authorities were called out to a sexual assault report.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told a sheriff’s deputy that Benavides had sexually assaulted her on Feb. 1.

The woman stated that Benavides had allegedly picked her up and she was under the impression that he was going to take her to sign some paperwork at a property on Las Lomas.

Once they arrived at the location, Benavides told her to go into the room and remove all her clothing.

The woman voluntarily removed her clothes in fear that Benavides would place her in a mental institution because no one would believe that a priest would sexually assault her.

After removing her clothing, Benavides allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After a thorough investigation, the sheriff’s office obtained enough evidence to proceed with an arrest warrant for Benavides.

According to arrest documents, Benavides stated that he was a pastor at a church named Iglesia Christiana Casa de Dios but that the church no longer exists due to the contract expiring at the building he was renting.

He was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

The sheriff’s office continues to encourage the community to report any illegal activity by calling 956-415-BUST(2878).

