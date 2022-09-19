Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke

Paxton’s lead over Democratic contender widens
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by nine points in the latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning Ne
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by nine points in the latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News.

The latest poll show Gov. Abbott with a 9-point advantage.(KLTV)

The survey, conducted Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, shows Abbott leading O’Rourke 47% to 38%. This is up from Abbott’s seven point lead in the last poll conducted Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican incumbent Dan Patrick leads Democrat Mike Collier 39% to 28%.

In the race for Texas attorney general, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton’s lead over Rochelle Garza has widened. Paxton leads Garza 37% to 30%. The August poll showed a tighter race with Paxton leading Garza by just two points.

