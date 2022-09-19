Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mineola hosts state-ranked Mount Vernon in Week 5 Game of the Week

Week 5 Game of the Week
Week 5 Game of the Week(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - District 5-3A DI has been one of the more competitive districts over the past few seasons with the race for a district title coming down to the final week of the season.

Mineola, 2-2, will host Mount Vernon, 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in 3A-DI. Mineola needed overtime to beat Bullard 44-43 last week. Mount Vernon beat Sabine 65-28 last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The First Baptist Church of Lufkin is close to downtown and recently got a facelift.
Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First Baptist Church a steadfast landmark

Latest News

Tatum, Lufkin High Schools pay tribute to pre-segregation black high schools
Red Zone Week 5 Schedule
Red Zone Reel Week 4
Red Zone Reel Week 4
Red Zone Week 4 Scores