Mineola hosts state-ranked Mount Vernon in Week 5 Game of the Week

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - District 5-3A DI has been one of the more competitive districts over the past few seasons with the race for a district title coming down to the final week of the season.

Mineola, 2-2, will host Mount Vernon, 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in 3A-DI. Mineola needed overtime to beat Bullard 44-43 last week. Mount Vernon beat Sabine 65-28 last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

