Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom

File Graphic.
File Graphic.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniuel Hines, 20, for the murder of Curtis Mobley, 18, a young man allegedly found inside the bedroom of Hines’ underage cousin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 23600 block of Blodgett Peak Trail on Sept. 17.

They learned a person called 911 to report she found a young man in her daughter’s room and that her nephew, later identified as Hines, shot the young man, later identified as Mobley.

The teenager sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead on the driveway, deputies said.

During the shooting, a neighbor’s home across the street was struck multiple times by gunfire that penetrated the residence, but did not injure anyone, the sheriff’s office said.

Hines is charged with murder and is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.

KPRC reported Mobley was the boyfriend of Hines’ cousin and that the girl was 14 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The First Baptist Church of Lufkin is close to downtown and recently got a facelift.
Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First Baptist Church a steadfast landmark

Latest News

WEBXTRA: East Texas food pantries serving more people than ever, need support
WEBXTRA: East Texas food pantries serving more people than ever, need support
WEBXTRA: East Texas food pantries serving more people than ever, need support
WEBXTRA: East Texas food pantries serving more people than ever, need support
Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke
Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Tatum, Lufkin High Schools pay tribute to pre-segregation black high schools