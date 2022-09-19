Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories

“It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me.”
“There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card aga
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Kim Maple of Troup is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who returns her family’s safe.

Maple says the Liberty brand safe was stolen from her family’s garage between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sept. 12.

“I just couldn’t believe that they took our memories. All of that stuff was really worked hard for,” Maple said.

She says the safe held letters, cards, wedding rings, and other belongings tied to memories of family members who are now deceased.

“I was about to turn four when my father passed away, and the guns for hunting, and items, and birthday cards he bought throughout his life are very, very dear to me and my family. Keep the money, just let me have my final memories and pieces of my father’s life,” Maple’s son Colten Spano said.

Maple’s daughter Lacy Spano had memories from her service dog in the safe.

“In the safe was my service dog’s last vest, collar, and leash he retired with. (Who was my child) and now deceased,” Lacy said.

“She (Lacy) can’t have kids and that was her child,” Maple added.

“To say I’m devastated is an understatement,” Lacy said.

“There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”

Maple said she was with her daughter in Anna when the safe was stolen. She said her husband and family went to bed around midnight and left the garage cracked open as they typically do to let air in with the dryer vent, but must have left it open all night.

“Just give me back my stuff. You can have the cash. Have the cash. Just leave it somewhere,” Maple said.

UTT Poll Abbott Widens Lead