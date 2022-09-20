Community group takes action to develop plans for the future of downtown Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nac-Together met Monday night to focus on the plans for when interstate 69 is completed and the possibility of building homes nearby.

Nacogdoches downtown master plan was last done since 1974 said community services assistant director, Jessica Sowell. The city’s comprehensive plan is also in need of an update from the last 10 years .

Sowell says Nac - Together will be holding public meetings focusing on downtown including interactive polling questions and speaking on priorities to emphasize and preserve downtown areas.

As the group works closely with DTJ Design firm, Sowell said part of the downtown master plan is making sure downtown and I-69 work together successfully. “When putting in I-69 it doesn’t hurt Nacogdoches, it doesn’t hurt our downtown area and you know, get business away from downtown.”

Their goal is to be able to maximize the area by figuring out what development is needed.

They also will be updating the housing needs assessment. While downtown has a few loft apartments to offer, people say they would love to live downtown but the choices are limited. Sowell said the assessment will look at current housing in the area and what people are wanting.

“We do have, zoning that we have to look at… there are different housing types that are needed and we have to put them in certain places.”

Tuesday and Wednesday, engineers will be drafting ideas and invite the public to take a look and provide any feedback at the Cole Art Center between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

