Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches man says he’s got enough signatures to put city projects to vote

City of Nacogdoches
City of Nacogdoches(City of Nacogdoches)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A $20 million-plus project is likely going to be decided at the polls after enough signatures for a petition were collected.

Nacogdoches resident Philip Blackburn said he has collected 1,111 signatures, more than the 716 needed to send the certificates of obligation to an election.

Blackburn decided to start the petition after the city council voted to approve the project. The project includes consolidating two city fire stations, fixing drainage issues and replacing deteriorated playground equipment.

The project is supposed to cost $21 million before interest.

City Manager Mario Canizares said the city is prepared for this scenario and has two different versions of a tax rate for the next year.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Lufkin Middle School new band room.
WebXtra: Lufkin Middle School marks completion of new band room
Lufkin Middle School new band room.
WebXtra: Lufkin Middle School marks completion of new band room
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers