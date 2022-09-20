Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County constable resigning to take job at San Augustine ISD

Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny
Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny(Smith County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny on Tuesday.

McClenny is taking a job as police chief of San Augustine ISD. His resignation is effective October 5. The Smith County Commissioners Court will appoint an interim constable to serve the remainder of his term.

His law enforcement career spans 21 years, and he has served as constable for six years.

He said he made the decision to be rejoined with his wife, who is now serving as a school administrator for West Sabine ISD, according to a Smith County press release.

Commissioner Terry Phillips thanked McClenny for his service. “We appreciate all that you have done,” he said.

The commissioners court asks anyone interested in serving in the position to contact Commissioners Phillips or Hampton.

