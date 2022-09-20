Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.

As previously announced, A&M begins the year in front of the 12th Man on Sept. 2 when New Mexico comes to town and will also host ULM and Abilene Christian. The Aggies’ lone non-conference road trip is slated for Sept. 9 when they travel to Miami and return to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since defeating North Carolina in the 2020 Orange Bowl.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

Latest News

FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
2021 Red Zone Top 10
Winnsboro enters Red Zone Top 10
FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
Michael Coleman impressed with opponents’ support of injured Troup player
Michael Coleman impressed with opponents’ support of injured Troup player