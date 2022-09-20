Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.

As previously announced, A&M begins the year in front of the 12th Man on Sept. 2 when New Mexico comes to town and will also host ULM and Abilene Christian. The Aggies’ lone non-conference road trip is slated for Sept. 9 when they travel to Miami and return to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since defeating North Carolina in the 2020 Orange Bowl.

