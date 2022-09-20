Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic is backed up on US 59 after a crash.

The crash involves two 18-wheelers.

The wreck happened a few miles north of Lufkin on US 59 in the 4200 block of US 59.

According to Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT, one of the 18-wheelers is leaking oil and a hazmat team is responding to clean it up. The scene is expected to take over two hours to clean up.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.