Unseasonably warm temperatures remain on the menu as we transition into the fall season

Weather Where You Live
Feeling the summer-like heat before our first fall cold front arrives early next week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, will be sitting right on top of us for much of this week.  This will lead to sinking air and no rain for the Piney Woods.  This sinking air prevents those cumulus clouds from building into afternoon showers and thunderstorms, putting a cap or lid on the atmosphere.

Furthermore, when the air sinks, it compresses the atmosphere, allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 90′s this week, which is around ten degrees above average for this time of year.

This will lead to a stagnant and persistent weather pattern, meaning there will not be too much change in our daily weather this week.

A weak cold front will try to sneak in late Thursday, early Friday.  However, with it stalling out, it will offer no heat relief benefits to us in the Piney Woods.

There are signs that the heat ridge will break down by late this weekend, allowing our first cold front of the fall season to move south through the Piney Woods late Sunday or early Monday of next week.

This cold frontal passage will come through mainly dry, with only a stray shower or two possible, but not probable.  Behind the cold front, look for a wind shift to occur, as a northerly breeze brings in some drier air and cooler temperatures to our region for the last few days of September.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

