Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

1 killed in oil well site accident in Harrison County

OSHA is now investigating
OSHA has been notified and will investigate.
OSHA has been notified and will investigate.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following an industrial accident in Harrison County.

The incident happened on September 20. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 7 p.m. of an industrial accident on an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road. They were told a person had died in the incident.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the death had occurred at about 3:30 p.m. When the person was found, he was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

The death investigation determined it had been accidental. OSHA has been notified, and they will now proceed with their administrative investigation, the sheriff said, as they do with all industrial accidents.

The name of the person who died will not be released at the employer’s request.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family after suffering the loss of their loved one,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Clayton Paul Williams
Garrison man now facing 215 child sex charges
Nacogdoches High School
WebXtra: Nacogdoches ISD Education Foundation launches with aim to bolster education resources
Nacogdoches High School
WebXtra: Nacogdoches ISD Education Foundation launches with aim to bolster education resources
Lufkin theft report leads to high-speed chase, arrest of 5 juveniles