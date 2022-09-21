Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Garrison man now facing 215 child sex charges

Clayton Paul Williams
Clayton Paul Williams((Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man indicted on 201 felony charges of sexual abuse of a child has an additional 14 counts levied against him by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Nacogdoches County Jail records showed that Clayton Williams was charged with 14 additional counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. Tim Monzingo, communications specialist for the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, said the charges were made in light of new video and photographic evidence obtained by county investigators.

As of this writing, Williams remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Bonds of $25,000 have been set for each of the additional charges totaling $350,000 for the new counts and a comprehensive total of $2.85 million bond for all charges.

Previous reporting:

Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges

