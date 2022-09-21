Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield

The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County.
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County.

According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8 a.m., a 1996 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer, which was hauling logs, was traveling north, followed by a 2014 Jeep SUV and a 2018 Jeep SUV. It is reported that the truck tractor entered the turning lane and began to make a right turn, which caused the logs to swing out and enter the north lane, when the 2014 Jeep struck one of them. The log entered the 2014 Jeep through the windshield on the passenger side, which caused the Jeep to spin and break the log off the semi-trailer, at which point the 2018 Jeep collided with the 2014 Jeep.

The driver of the truck tractor, identified as 46-year-old Japhia Arline of Hillister, was not injured.

DPS said the driver of the 2014 Jeep, identified as 32-year-old Kimberly Snider of Huntington, was transported to Woodland Heights Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the 2018 Jeep and a 3-year-old passenger were not injured. The driver is identified as 39-year-old Samantha Crain of Lufkin.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

