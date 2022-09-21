Lufkin theft report leads to high-speed chase, arrest of 5 juveniles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Five juveniles have been arrested after a reported theft lead to a high-speed chase which started in Lufkin and ended in Diboll.

According to Lufkin police, at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a theft report at the West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.

Police said the suspects had already left the scene, but an arriving officer noticed a possible suspect vehicle at a neighboring business and attempted to contact the driver.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed on Loop 287. The chase continued onto Southwood Drive and U.S. 59 south at speeds of more than 100 mph. Diboll Police Department spiked the vehicle near Diboll Depot.

Police said the driver then pulled behind the convenience store. He and his four occupants bailed out and attempted to flee on foot into a wooded area. Four of the five were caught a short time later by officers from Lufkin, Diboll, and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The fifth suspect was caught by Diboll Police later in the morning.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered the stolen items and a loaded pistol.

Police said because the suspects are juveniles, they are being handled by the juvenile justice system. Further information regarding the case will not be publicly available due to the Texas Family Code which prohibits the release of information on crimes committed by juveniles.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.