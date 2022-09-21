East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s going to be another hot one today. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures to rise into the upper 90s this afternoon. The humidity will make the afternoon feel like the triple digits at times. More of the same tomorrow, but a weak cold front arrives and turns south winds to the north. Unfortunately, there won’t be much of a cool down with this front, but it could drop the humidity very briefly. Sunshine and hot temperatures continue into the weekend as another cold front begins to move toward East Texas. There’s only a slight chance for a few scattered showers with this front on Sunday, but the cool down looks to be a lot more noticeable. Temperatures will return to near average for early next week.

