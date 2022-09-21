Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Raiders vs. Longhorn game sold-out: Texas Tech Athletics warns fans about ticket scams

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday, Sept. 24 could be the last time the Longhorns come to the Jones for years.

Texas Tech fans from far and wide are coming to Lubbock to cheer on the Red Raiders, but, with any sold-out game comes scammers and scalpers.

TTU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti wants fans to be safe instead of sorry.

“The most important thing for our fans to know is, we have two official places where you can get tickets and that’s our website TexasTech.com or StubHub is our official resell partner,” Giovannetti said.

Many people sell tickets on social media, like Facebook Marketplace or other platforms. Giovannetti says the issue is usually getting tickets transferred from one device to another.

“If you have a question, we actually have a link on our website at TexasTech.com where it will answer all your digital ticketing questions about how to download, and how to transfer tickets,” Giovannetti said.

While selling tickets outside of the Jones is prohibited, you can still get scalped on game day. If you have any doubts about a ticket, Giovannetti recommends going to any ticket booth at the stadium for confirmation.

" If it is a legitimate ticket they shouldn’t have a concern with going with you to check it at the ticket office,” Giovannetti said.

Texas Tech set some tickets aside for students, so hopefully, fewer get turned away. But he says not to hold out hope for getting a last-minute seat.

“I would not expect to have any tickets available on Saturday at the ticket office.”

Gates at Jones AT&T Stadium will open at 1 p.m. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

