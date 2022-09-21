Sixth grader designs, donates coloring books to local hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 12-year-old Summer Patterson knows what it’s like to be a hospital patient and have nothing do during the recovery process. At one time, Summer was recovering from four eye surgeries.

“I was in the hospital myself and it was very boring.” said Summer.

She didn’t want other kids to face the same situation. So as a result, she used her Girl Scout service project to draw up a solution.

Summer personally designed coloring books and then donated them to area hospitals, including UT Health Tyler, along with a set of crayons for each book. With a variety of designs like a cake or a swimming pool, she tells us the designs in the book had a purpose.

She said, “It would let kids think about what they want to do or what they want to eat or anything they want to do after they are out of the hospital.”

Even the nurses can see how these books create a distraction for patients.

UT Health nurse Heidi Monroe says, “Coloring’s really great for them because they can physically do something, and a lot of times it’s really great, too, because parents can get involved.”

Because of this creative idea, Summer became the first girl in her troop to earn the Bronze Award. She tells us she is grateful for this accomplishment.

“Thank you so much for your donation. The kids really like the coloring books and we love looking at them too.” Monroe said to Summer.

Summer says she made and donated 30 books to the hospital.

“I hope that they really enjoy the coloring books, and maybe one day get to eat or get to do the things that’s in the book.” she said.

