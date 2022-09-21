Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today marks the final full day of summer here in East Texas, and boy is it certainly going to FEEL like summer this afternoon with highs sitting well above average in the middle to upper 90s with sunny skies. Skies remain dry and clear overnight with some patchy fog potentially developing early tomorrow morning. Thursday will be another hot day in the upper 90s for most East Texans, but a very weak cold front will arrive during the day should knock our afternoon highs down into the middle 90s for Friday as well as the weekend. This weak front arrives just in time for fall, since the autumnal equinox officially begins at 8:04 PM tomorrow evening. We will stay hot and dry throughout the remainder of the work week as well as most of the weekend, but better changes are not too far away. Our next strong cold front will arrive next Monday and will bring a more significant cool down to East Texas. A few showers will be possible ahead of the front late on Sunday, then cooler air will begin to seep south of the Red River into East Texas, dropping highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s for the first half of next week.

