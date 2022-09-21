Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Welcoming in fall still feeling like the heat of summer in deep east Texas

Weather Where You Live
Welcoming in the start of fall still feeling like the heat of summer in the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today is our last, full day of summer and it certainly felt like it in our part of the state as daytime highs topped out in the middle-to-upper 90′s, which is nearly ten-degrees above average for this time of year.

The infamous heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, continues to dominate our weather landscape this week.  This will lead to sinking air and no rain for the Piney Woods.  This sinking air prevents those cumulus clouds from building into afternoon showers and thunderstorms, putting a cap or lid on the atmosphere.

This will lead to a stagnant and persistent weather pattern, meaning there will not be too much change in our daily weather this week.

Heat relief is coming our way next week.  This heat ridge will break down by late this weekend, allowing our first cold front of the fall season to move south through the Piney Woods late Sunday afternoon, early evening.

This cold frontal passage will come through mainly dry, with only a stray shower or two possible, but not probable.  Behind the cold front, look for a wind shift to occur, as a northerly breeze brings in some drier air and cooler temperatures to our region for the last few days of September.

This will lead to cooler mornings as wake-up temperatures look to drop into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs coming down into the upper 80′s. 

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

