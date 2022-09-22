Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas elects first female chief

Millie Thompson Williams
Millie Thompson Williams((Source: Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas))
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The citizens of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas have elected Millie Thompson Williams as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. Williams will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully relocated to Texas in the 18th century.

According to a press release, the Second Chief is known within the Tribe as the Mikko Istimatokla. The role of both the Principal and Second Tribal Chiefs, which serve for a lifetime, is to act as ambassadors of the Tribe and to provide cultural advice to the Tribal Council and key Tribal committees. Williams will be officially inaugurated along with Mikko Choba Elect (Principal Chief) Kanicu Donnis Battise on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The previous Mikko Choba, Herbert G. Johnson, Sr., passed away in August 2021.

Williams is a lifelong resident of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribal community and has been an educator and Health/Mental Health Coordinator of the Tribe’s Head Start Program for over thirty-five years.  She is also a Sunday School teacher at the Indian Village Assembly of God Church, leading the classes in the Tribal language.  She is a Tribal elder who is consulted for language preservation within the Tribal community.

A mother of four children and grandmother to six, Williams is humbly honored by this monumental and distinguished vote as the Tribe’s next Mikko Istimatokla, which will place her in a highly esteemed position within the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas.

“This is an absolutely historic moment for our Tribe,” said Ricky Sylestine, the Chairman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Tribal Council. “We are proud of our new Second Chief and look forward to this new chapter in our story.  She will be a great leader for our Tribe, and her election will send a positive message to all of the young people in our community. The upcoming inauguration of our new Chiefs is going to be a very exciting time for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County man dies after crashing into car, then stepping into path of SUV

Latest News

Nacogdoches resident Phillip Blackburn looks at the petition of more than 1,000 signatures...
City of Nacogdoches to reassess projects after voter petition blocks certificate of obligations
Nacogdoches High School
Nacogdoches ISD Education Foundation launches with aim to bolster education resources
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
HALE LOBOS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-21-22
2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football