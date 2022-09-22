Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk county woman’s finances

Nancy Kay Boyd, 56
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman employed as an at-home caretaker, accessed over $70,00 through ATM withdrawals, forged checks, use of her employer’s credit card, and wire transfers, according to an affidavit.

Nancy Kay Boyd, 56, has been charged with financial abuse of elderly by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The detective’s affidavit states Boyd was hired to work in the victim’s home and over the course of her two and a half years of employment at the woman’s residence, Boyd accessed her employer’s financial accounts.

On Aug. 19 Boyd’s employer, the victim, was contacted regarding three checks totaling $22,000 payable to Boyd and Jeffery Kline. She confirmed the checks had not been authorized. Kline and Boyd were in a relationship and both were employed by the victim, according to the affidavit.

After a deeper investigation into the victim’s financial records, several unauthorized checks were discovered made payable to Boyd and Kline, according to the affidavit.

The detective said in the affidavit, as of Sept. 19, records revealed over $12,021.60 in fraudulent charges to the victim’s credit card, $15,068.21 fraudulent checks from one bank account, and $52,600 on another account.

Records totaling $79,689.81 have been confirmed fraudulent by the victim and records are still being investigated from other financial institutions, according to the affidavit.

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
The Rusk County Fire Marshal was named a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador by the National...
