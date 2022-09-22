Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage coach excited about homecoming game against Bullard

New KTRE Sports Director Mark Bownds caught up with Scott Surratt.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage Coach Scott Surratt says Friday night will be “a special night” when Bullard visits for homecoming.

The undefeated Bulldogs are coming off a 42-0 road win over Marshall in Week 4.

Bullard lost to Mineola, 44-43.

Surratt’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every Wednesday night during the high school football season.

Week 6: Red Zone Preview