Carthage coach excited about homecoming game against Bullard

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage Coach Scott Surratt says Friday night will be “a special night” when Bullard visits for homecoming.

The undefeated Bulldogs are coming off a 42-0 road win over Marshall in Week 4.

Bullard lost to Mineola, 44-43.

Surratt’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every Wednesday night during the high school football season.

