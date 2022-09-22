Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Collapsed pipe leads to discharge of sewage in Nacogdoches

City of Nacogdoches
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches said a collapsed pipe has led to the discharge of sewage in a tributary approximately 1.5 miles from Lanana Creek.

According to the city, utility maintenance crews received notification of a possible sanitary sewer overflow in the area South of Ridgewood Dr and West of Press Rd.

After searching the area crews found a section of 8-inch concrete sewer pipe had collapsed resulting in sewage being discharged to a tributary approximately 1.5 miles from Lanana Creek. Estimates of the discharge are in excess of 100,000 gallons.

Texas Commission Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to City of Nacogdoches officials. The city said the environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was mostly contained in the typically dry stream bed.

After making repairs to the broken line, city crews treated the area along the creek to limit the impact. The pipe had been exposed by rains and no longer had soil around it for support causing the collapse.

