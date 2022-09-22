Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan

Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N Pierce Street.
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N Pierce Street.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are investigating a fatal home fire in the area of 400 block of Pierce Street.

Authorities tell KBTX that one man died in the fire. The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.

Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti says they responded to the house fire call at 9:30 Wednesday night. When they entered the house, they found the man dead.

Giusti says there didn’t appear to be any smoke detectors in the home, ”We’re still looking for that, but it didn’t seem to be like any smoke alarms out there and if that’s the case that could have saved this man’s life.”

Neighbors told KBTX they started smelling smoke as early as two hours before firefighters were called, but didn’t know where it was coming from.

Both the Bryan Fire Department and Police Department are investigating the fire.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County man dies after crashing into car, then stepping into path of SUV

Latest News

Nacogdoches resident Phillip Blackburn looks at the petition of more than 1,000 signatures...
City of Nacogdoches to reassess projects after voter petition blocks certificate of obligations
Nacogdoches High School
Nacogdoches ISD Education Foundation launches with aim to bolster education resources
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
JACKSONVILLE HISTORICAL MARKER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-21-22
Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with dedication of Historical Marker in public square
SOTHEBYS_AUCTION KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-21-22
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar car collection auction begins Thursday