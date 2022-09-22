Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of delays, a former county official is finally sentenced in a Houston federal court.

Back in March, Webb County Constable for Precinct One Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, Jr. entered a plea deal.

The case is linked to a charge of enticing a foreign person to engage in prostitution.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 12 months and one day followed by five years of supervised release.

As part of the conditions, he is to have no contact with the victim.

Rodriguez was first elected to office in 2004.

Earlier this year, he announced he was stepping down from his role.

KGNS News reached out to Webb County and the county judge for a comment which they declined since he is no longer employed with the county.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County man dies after crashing into car, then stepping into path of SUV

Latest News

Dudes Holding Doors
Dudes Holding Doors
Fentanyl
Fentanyl In Rusk County
Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state;...
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil
Shooting threat at Colmesneil ISD leads to student arrest
The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Alyssa Farrah Griffin.
The View’s Joy Behar welcomes new cohost, explains what keeps her coming back