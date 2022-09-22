Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Keeping the unseasonably warm weather in place as we enter the first few days of fall

Weather Where You Live
Well above average temperatures to continue through this upcoming weekend before a cold front brings in some relief next week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This last day of summer lived up to its reputation on puts a bow on what has been one of our hottest summers over the past few decades.  Here are the high temperatures today where you live.

These first few days of fall will not resemble fall at all.  If anything, it will just be a continuation of our unseasonably warm temperatures we have experienced in the past couple of weeks.

The infamous heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, continues to dominate our weather landscape this week.  This will lead to sinking air and no rain for the Piney Woods. 

Furthermore, when the air sinks, it compresses the atmosphere, allowing temperatures to soar into the middle-to-upper 90′s, which is around ten degrees above average for this time of year.

This will lead to a stagnant and persistent weather pattern, meaning there will not be too much change in our daily weather as we head into the upcoming weekend.

A weak cold front will end up stalling out near our deep east Texas region tonight and on Friday.  With the front stalling out, it will offer no heat relief benefits to us in the Piney Woods as we head into the weekend.

Heat relief is coming our way next week as we get a much-needed shift in the weather pattern.  This heat ridge will break down by late this weekend, allowing our first cold front of the fall season to move south through the Piney Woods late Sunday evening.

This cold frontal passage will come through mainly dry, with only a stray shower or two possible, but not probable.  Behind the cold front, look for a wind shift to occur, as a northerly breeze brings in some drier air and cooler temperatures to our region for the last few days of September.

This will lead to cooler mornings as wake-up temperatures look to drop into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs coming down into the upper 80′s. 

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Welcoming in fall still feeling like the heat of summer in deep east Texas