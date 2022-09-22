Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Beckville Bearkats running back J’Koby Williams

By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville Bearkats have won three straight, using the legs of running back J’Koby Williams.  He’s averaging just under 140 yards per game.  He makes it sound so simple.  He’s this week’s Red Zone spotlight player of the week.

J’Koby Williams explains how he does it. ”I just look to run the ball and try to score touchdowns.”

Williams talks about turning things around after losing the first game to Timpson. “After that game you know we didn’t have the outcome that we wanted, but we got better each week and it just came together.”

