Shooting threat at Colmesneil ISD leads to student arrest

Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil
Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil((Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office))
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLMESNEIL, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports a student was arrested for threatening to shoot other students at Colmesneil ISD.

Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil was charged with felony terroristic threat by Tyler County deputies on Wednesday.

Deputies were told the Colmesneil ISD student made threats to shoot other students after an argument earlier in the day. Several students corroborated the threat, according to deputies, as well as surveillance video from the school showing Tausch “appearing to mimic pointing a rifle towards other students.”

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the threat at approximately 5:00 p.m., Wednesday.

