Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

The View’s Joy Behar welcomes new cohost, explains what keeps her coming back

By Jeremy Butler and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spent some time chatting with The View’s Joy Behar and Behar’s new co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar talked about how she and her fellow co-hosts maintain friendships despite arguing all the time on the show. Griffin talked about stepping into the spot vacated by Meghan McCain as the show’s politically conservative voice. Behar also elucidated what keeps her coming back every new season.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County man dies after crashing into car, then stepping into path of SUV

Latest News

Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil
Shooting threat at Colmesneil ISD leads to student arrest
The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Alyssa Farrah Griffin.
The View’s Joy Behar welcomes new cohost, explains what keeps her coming back
Nancy Kay Boyd, 56
Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances
The Rusk County Fire Marshal was named a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador by the National...
WebXtra: NWS names Rusk County Fire marshal as Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador