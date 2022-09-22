Winnsboro Animal Shelter handling confirmed cases of parvovirus in puppies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas animal shelter is closed for quarantine until further notice after an outbreak of ‘parvovirus.’

It was a week ago that the director of the Winnsboro animal shelter found some puppies that had been dropped at the facility had tested positive for ‘canine parvovirus’, which can be deadly to dogs.

A quarantine was implemented.

“We received the puppies Thursday of last week. It’s normally seen in puppies, unvaccinated puppies. When my other ACO officer came in she noticed the animal was lethargic, and that’s when we sought treatment from the vet,” said shelter director Amanda Collins.

It was parvovirus, a contagious virus mainly affecting dogs.

“We’ve taken precautionary measures at shutting the shelter down. We are disinfecting we are cleaning thoroughly,” the director said.

Puppies are particularly susceptible to the virus.

“If you have puppies, it’s so important to get them vaccinated,” Collins says.

A popular misconception is that an outbreak of parvo at a shelter was an immediate death sentence for dogs, but that’s not accurate.

Vaccines can prevent canine parvo infections, but there’s a 91 percent mortality rate in untreated cases.

“Our other animals in the shelter at this time have been vaccinated. This is the first case we’ve had to deal with,” says Amanda.

With around 15 animals, they are simply observing the dogs during the quarantine to be sure the virus has not spread.

“We’ll be thoroughly watching them to see if they get lethargic, if they stop eating,” she says.

Collins believes the shelter will be under quarantine for at least a week.

