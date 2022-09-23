Black bean and veggie quesadilla with cilantro-lime yogurt sauce by East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kinsey Thompson with the East Texas Food Bank joins us on Hunger Action Day to share a budget-friendly, delicious quesadilla recipe you and your whole family will love!

Black Bean and Veggie Quesadilla

Recipe/Image Source: Cooking Matters

Servings: 6

Calories: 250 kcal

Ingredients

1/2 (15 1/2 ounce) can black beans, no salt added

Instructions

In a colander, drain and rinse black beans.



Rinse zucchini. Cut into thin slices or shred with a grater.



Rinse and chop fresh spinach. If using fresh parsley or cilantro, rinse and chop now.



Drain canned corn.



Grate cheese.



In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add zucchini and cayenne pepper. Cook until zucchini is semi-soft, about 5 minutes.



Add corn and spinach. Cover and cook until tender, stirring a few times, about 5 minutes more. Remove from heat.



Add black beans to the veggie mixture. Stir to combine. Smash beans lightly with a fork. Add 1–2 teaspoons water to make a bean-and-veggie paste.



Season mixture with black pepper. If using parsley or cilantro, add now. Transfer mixture to medium bowl. Reserve skillet.



Spread vegetable mixture evenly on half of each tortilla. Fold tortillas over. Press lightly with spatula to flatten.



Spray skillet lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Heat over medium high heat. Add one folded tortilla. Cook about 4 minutes per side, or until both sides of tortilla are golden brown. Repeat until all quesadillas are cooked.

