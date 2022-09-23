East Texas State Fair implements new clear bag policy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Safety and security changes at this year’s East Texas State Fair include a new clear bag policy and restructured fencing to prevent a loose livestock incidents like the one at least year’s fair.

“Of all the things that can happen, it happened,” said John Sykes, fair president and CEO. “It had one hole and he got through it.”

Sykes is talking about the 2021 incident in which a steer got loose and found its’ way around the livestock area’s fencing. The steer eventually ran into the carnival area and injured a woman.

“Which disappointed all of us,” Sykes said. “Because we’ve always been protective of that. So we have even restructured this (fencing) in a completely different way to prevent any animals from getting out.”

Other safety measures include a new clear bag policy applying to things like purses and backpacks.

“It’s not something that I think is brand new to the people,” Sykes said. “The schools do it, the stadium does it, we have different ways of doing it. And we don’t mean to impinge on anybody, but if we can just do one more thing to help make the safety and security the best it can possibly be, then that’s what we’re going to try to do.

The only exception to the rule will be diaper bags, Sykes said.

“We know that we have to provide a safe and secure environment,” he said. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Tyler Police Department will also have multiple officers on foot and riding bicycles throughout the fairgrounds. On Thursday, the department’s mobile command center was already set up and functioning.

“There will always be when the fair is open at least an officer or public safety officer in the crosswalk, there will be some in the mobile storefront, and also at every entrance point,” said Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for Tyler PD.

Erbaugh also reminds drivers that traffic will be slowed during the fair’s busy hours, and encouraged fairgoers to not cross the road outside of the protected crosswalk.

“You have a chance of getting hit by a car you don’t see. You’re going to have to walk that whole way anyway, so just walk to the crosswalk and come across protected by a police officer.”

Numerous efforts to keep fairgoers safe at what organizers believe could be their best event yet.

“Some of the measures we’re taking on security and safety are really the strongest we’ve ever done,” Sykes said.

The fair runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 in Tyler

FAIR INFORMATION

FAIR HOURS

Weekdays………………..…2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Weekends……………..…..10:00 am - 11:00 pm

FOOD ROW is open for lunch on Weekdays 11:00 am - 2:00 pm (free admission)

CARNIVAL HOURS

Monday - Thursday.....4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday................................4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday........................12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday...........................12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

*Carnival ticket booths will close one hour before rides close.

TICKETS

Adult (ages 12+)........................…...$10.00

Youth (ages 6-12)....……...….....……..$6.00

Children (under 6)............................FREE

CARNIVAL WRISTBANDS

Carnival Wristbands……………….$30.00

