The first weekend of fall will be a scorcher in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are rounding out the week with more hot and dry weather on this first, full day of fall in east Texas.

This first fall weekend will not resemble fall at all. If anything, it will just be a continuation of our unseasonably warm temperatures we have experienced in the past couple of weeks.

The infamous heat dome will keep our hot weather rolling along this weekend as morning lows will be near 70 with highs soaring into the upper 90′s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons under abundant sunshine and blue skies galore.

Heat relief is coming our way next week as we get a much-needed shift in the weather pattern. This heat ridge will break down by late this weekend, allowing our first cold front of the fall season to move south through the Piney Woods late Sunday evening.

This cold frontal passage will come through mainly dry as very little, if any, rainfall is expected. Behind the cold front, look for a wind shift to occur, as a northerly breeze brings in some drier air and cooler temperatures to our region next week.

This will lead to cooler mornings as wake-up temperatures look to drop into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with highs coming down into the middle-to-upper 80′s. It will feel more refreshing as it will have a fall feel around her next week as these cool mornings give way to warm afternoons with low humidity and sunshine galore.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.

