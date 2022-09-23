Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies will continue through the rest of the afternoon into the evening hours, with clear to mostly clear skies expected tonight. Warm temperatures will be with us through the evening, 80s and 90s for high school football tonight. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 70s. Saturday will be much like the last few days, though we will have a very low chance for showers in the forecast. Other than that, you can look for mostly sunny skies with highs tomorrow afternoon in the mid to upper 90s. A higher chance of rain is in the forecast for Sunday, though many of us will still remain dry.

A cold front swings through Sunday/Monday, which will do little to curb temperatures from reaching the mid 90s on Sunday but will keep our temperatures on Monday limited to the 80s for highs. Once this front moves through, more seasonable temperatures will return to East Texas. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s can be expected through next week. As for rain chances next week, after this Sunday, the forecast looks dry for the foreseeable future. A brief note on the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories for a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea which will likely move into the Gulf next week as a hurricane. As of this evening, the NHC forecast has this system staying clear of East Texas and making landfall along the Florida Coast next Wednesday morning. As always, this forecast can and likely will change. We will post updates as we get them from the NHC. Have a great evening.

