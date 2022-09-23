Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and hot again

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s not as humid out there this morning, but it’s still warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.  Expect lots of sunshine today with east winds becoming southeast this afternoon.  Temperatures will once again reach the mid 90s but at least it won’t be as hot as yesterday.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend.  Temperatures will start in the lower to mid 70s and reach the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.  A very slight chance for an isolated shower or two is possible in southeastern counties on Saturday afternoon.  Then, as a cold front slowly moves into East Texas late Sunday, there will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers along the cold front.  Temperatures drop into the 60s by Monday morning and won’t make it out of the 80s Monday afternoon.  Temperatures will be back to near average for next week.

