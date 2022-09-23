Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader

Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully reloca
By Brian Jordan and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The first woman elected to serve as a Chief in the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas says she wants to be a leader that encourages people.

“I want to be a leader that encourages people and I want to be a leader that just cares for them, be a listening ear and see what I can do to help them out,” said Millie Thompson Williams.

Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully relocated to Texas in the 18th century.

“I wasn’t really prepared to be here because its always been a man that led the tribe but as a lady I have to prepare myself to do this,” she said.

Williams said the feeling hasn’t really set in yet.

“It hasn’t really soaked in yet, but I am happy to be selected as the second chief,” she said.

She said she wants to help the young people in the tribe.

“So that they won’t forget their culture, their language and most of all education,” she said.

RELATED: Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas elects first female chief

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil
Shooting threat at Colmesneil ISD leads to student arrest
Nancy Kay Boyd, 56
Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances
File Graphic
Smash and grab at Fort Hood: Veteran pleads guilty in conspiracy to steal $2.2 million in night vision, radio equipment

Latest News

Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader
Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis (Source: Texas Sex Offender Registry)
Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder
Boil water notice issued for some San Augustine customers of N.E.W. Water Supply
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured