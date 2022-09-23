Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Thursday afternoon.

Lucy Geishaker, 74, died at a Lufkin hospital later that afternoon.

According to the police report, Geishaker was a passenger in a 1996 Saturn sedan drivent by Hunter Lackey, 40, of Lufkin. Lackey was westbound on Atkinson Drive when he ran a red light at the North Timberland Drive intersection. Lackey told police he had faulty brakes. His vehicle collided with a northbound 2022 Kia Sorento.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a Lufkin hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lackey was not injured. He was cited for no insurance and disregarding a traffic control device.

