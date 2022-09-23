Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis D. Sanchez was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Midland County officials confirmed the arrest with CBS7.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

“The Midland County Commissioners Court is aware of an arrest that took place involving Luis Sanchez, County Commissioner for Precinct 3. First, we want to assure the community that all Midland County Officials take our elected positions very seriously.

Luis Sanchez was booked into the Midland County Detention Center during the early morning hours on Friday, September 23rd. He has been charged with DWI. It’s important to remember he is still entitled to presumption of innocence. This case will be treated just like a regular case.

More importantly, we want to emphasize that this incident does not represent what we stand for as your elected officials who serve on your commissioners court. Our vision statement is, “to be the most trusted and innovative County in Texas”. We stand by that and will continue to do everything we can to hold ourselves to that standard.’

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS7, on Sept. 23 around 2 a.m., officers were called to check on a parked vehicle with headlights on at 3600 Edwards St and Spring Park Dr.

Upon arrival, officers found Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez sitting in the drivers seat of the vehicle.

Sanchez told officers he was attending a nearby house party; however, when asked where the party was located, he gave several different apartment numbers.

The affidavit states officers smelled alcohol, and combined with Sanchez giving them conflicting information when asked why he was parked in the street, police asked Sanchez to step outside the vehicle.

Sanchez declined, saying he would be arrested for a DWI if he did.

Eventually, Sanchez stepped out of the vehicle, but was hesitant to take a field sobriety test, again stating he would be arrested for a DWI if he did.

Officers asked him one more time if he would take a field sobriety test but Sanchez declined.

Sanchez was then arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Sanchez consented to taking a breath test, but a certified operator was not available. Officers asked if he would consent to a blood test, but Sanchez declined. Because of this, police have applied for a search warrant.

