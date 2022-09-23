Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crash on SH 64 ended up with one person injured and another dead.

The crash took place at the intersection of CR 210 around 2 miles east of Tyler on the SH 64 this Wednesday. At around 6 p.m. the Trooper David Sisson from DPS Tyler investigated the crash. According to the trooper the injured victim Phyllis J. Purvis, 59, was driving her truck north on CR 210 and stopped at the intersection with SH 64. Lance L. Miller, 31, was driving east on state highway 64 on his motorcycle.

According to the report by Trooper Sisson, Purvis failed to yield the right of way and collided with Miller. They were both transported to the UT Health hospital to be treated for their injuries. Lance Miller was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil
Shooting threat at Colmesneil ISD leads to student arrest
Nancy Kay Boyd, 56
Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances
Texas Commission Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified and all required notifications...
Collapsed pipe leads to discharge of sewage in Nacogdoches
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege

Latest News

Lufkin Police investigating juvenile’s plot to murder her family; 2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds
Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a...
Troup community continues to pray for Cooper Reid following head injury on the football field
Texas A&M Forest Service sends 20 firefighters to battle Oregon fire
Texas A&M Forest Service sends 20 firefighters to battle Oregon fire
Dudes Holding Doors
Dudes Holding Doors