Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crash on SH 64 ended up with one person injured and another dead.

The crash took place at the intersection of CR 210 around 2 miles east of Tyler on the SH 64 this Wednesday. At around 6 p.m. the Trooper David Sisson from DPS Tyler investigated the crash. According to the trooper the injured victim Phyllis J. Purvis, 59, was driving her truck north on CR 210 and stopped at the intersection with SH 64. Lance L. Miller, 31, was driving east on state highway 64 on his motorcycle.

According to the report by Trooper Sisson, Purvis failed to yield the right of way and collided with Miller. They were both transported to the UT Health hospital to be treated for their injuries. Lance Miller was later pronounced dead.

