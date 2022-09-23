Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin Police investigating juvenile’s plot to murder her family; 2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds

(CBS46 News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Lufkin Police are investigation an incident in which led to two individuals being hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m. at a resident in northwest Parker County. Upon arrival the deputies located a 12-year old female lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. The juvenile’s father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police. Both victims have been transported to to local hospitals by air.

Sheriff’s investigators say they believe the juvenile shot the father, fled the scene, and later shot herself. During their investigation it was discovered that the juvenile suspect had planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets. CID also says that she was in contact with another female juvenile in Lufkin who was also planning to murder her father but did not follow through her plan. Lufkin police continue to investigate the incident.

Sheriff Authier said the case is in its early stages and is still an active investigation.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Sheriff Authier.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil
Shooting threat at Colmesneil ISD leads to student arrest
Nancy Kay Boyd, 56
Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances
Texas Commission Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified and all required notifications...
Collapsed pipe leads to discharge of sewage in Nacogdoches
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege

Latest News

Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a...
Troup community continues to pray for Cooper Reid following head injury on the football field
Texas A&M Forest Service sends 20 firefighters to battle Oregon fire
Texas A&M Forest Service sends 20 firefighters to battle Oregon fire
Dudes Holding Doors
Dudes Holding Doors
Pumpkin Sales
Inflation hits East Texas pumpkin patches, but drought hasn’t hurt them