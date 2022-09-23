Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County man dies after crashing into car, then stepping into path of SUV

Latest News

Dudes Holding Doors
Dudes Holding Doors
Pumpkin Sales
Inflation hits East Texas pumpkin patches, but drought hasn’t hurt them
ETX State Fair
East Texas State Fair implements new clear bag policy
Fentanyl
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas